Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 269,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.