Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Navient alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.49. 7,082,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.