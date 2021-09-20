Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NDBKY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 6,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,668. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

