Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 127.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,258.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,664 in the last ninety days. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

