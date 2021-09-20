New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NGD stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.53. The company had a trading volume of 183,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

