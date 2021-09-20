New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 179,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.