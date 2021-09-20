New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,529 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 44.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $603,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $601,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDT opened at $71.10 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

