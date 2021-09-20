New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.43 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

