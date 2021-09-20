New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $271,000 Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,846. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

