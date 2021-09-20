New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,932 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 55.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $22.84 on Monday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

