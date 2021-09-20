New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $20,555,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $6,543,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $3,411,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.94. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

