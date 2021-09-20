NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of NewAge worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NBEV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

