Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $10.44 million and $2.94 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00110443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.11 or 0.06779077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,323.60 or 0.99960259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.24 or 0.00771185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

