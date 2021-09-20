NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 36652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

