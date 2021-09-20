NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Down 18.5%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares were down 18.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.43 and last traded at C$24.46. Approximately 212,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 310,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. CIBC lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.07.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

