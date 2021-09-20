NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $182,946.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00125105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

