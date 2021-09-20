NFT Index (NFTI) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,229.23 or 0.02600339 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $3,579.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00128735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048163 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.