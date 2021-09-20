Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,782 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 172,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.