Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 269,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 70,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

