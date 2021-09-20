Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.46. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

