Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,530,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

