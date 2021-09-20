Nimiq Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,798.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.54 or 0.06974079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00364133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.75 or 0.01255190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00525958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00538931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00323234 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,962,500,936 coins and its circulating supply is 8,301,000,936 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

