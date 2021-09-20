Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

