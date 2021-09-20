Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QAD by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,555,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QADA opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 264.80 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

