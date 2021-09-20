Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,780 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $7,348,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $450.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

