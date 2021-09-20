Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.