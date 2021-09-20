NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NNGPF remained flat at $$53.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. NN Group has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

