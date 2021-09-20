NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 25,498 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Polaris worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 58.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

