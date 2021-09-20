NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Big Lots worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $251,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

