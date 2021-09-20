NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

