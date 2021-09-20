NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

NYSE APH opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.