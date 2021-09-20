Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

