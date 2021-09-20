Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 349,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431,947. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.