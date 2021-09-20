Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,908,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $479.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,765. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

