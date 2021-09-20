Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.42. 651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,523. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

