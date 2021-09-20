Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.63. 44,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The stock has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.