Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NVMI stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

