Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

