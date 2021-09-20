Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in August

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nufarm has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.
About Nufarm
