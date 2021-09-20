Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in August

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nufarm has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

