Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 10,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.