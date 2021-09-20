Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 10,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
