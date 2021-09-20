NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.