Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $29.96

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $30.69. Nyxoah shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

