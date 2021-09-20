O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,229 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

