O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,195 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 22,139.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

WLMS opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.