O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,850 Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.07. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

