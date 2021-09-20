O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

