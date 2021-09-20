O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.