Observer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and $2.46 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.