Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.19

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 26777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

