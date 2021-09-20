Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 147,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.